Police are investigating deadly crash in Ephrata, Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning on Route 222 in Lancaster County.

The crash occurred around 2:02 a.m. near Mile Marker 42, according to Ephrata Police.

A preliminary investigation determined a sedan was traveling south on the highway when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer truck that was stopped on the berm. Evidence suggests the sedan was traveling the highway speed at impact, police say.

After impact, the sedan caught fire, according to police.

The sole occupant of the sedan, a woman of unknown identity and age, was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

An autopsy conducted by the Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined she died of multiple traumatic injuries with smoke inhalation and thermal burns, police say.

The coroner's office is still working to determine the victim's identity and will release it at a later date.