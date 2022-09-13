Lancaster woman facing charges after year-long investigation of deadly crash on Route 30

Whitney Webb, 27, allegedly caused the crash, which killed two people and severely injured two others in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2021, police claim.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — A Lancaster woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in a 2021 crash that killed two people and seriously injured two others on Route 30 in West Hempfield Township.

Whitney Webb, 27, of the 600 block of Poplar St., was charged on August 22 after a year-long investigation of the crash, which occurred on August 22, 2021, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Webb is charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, fleeing the scene, failure to notify police, driving with a suspended license, and driving without a license, prosecutors said.

The first charge is a second-degree felony, the second a third-degree misdemeanor, and the rest are summary offenses, according to prosecutors.

According the West Hempfield Township Police, who conducted the investigation, the crash occurred around 2:39 a.m. on August 21, 2021. Officers were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near Mile Marker 258.2 near Mountville.

Upon arrival, police found two deceased drivers, one in a BMW, the other in a Chrysler. Two passengers in the BMW sustained serious injuries, police said.

Witnesses told police a dark Mazda 3 collided with the BMW, which went up a small embankment before rolling back onto the highway on its roof. The Chrysler then struck the front end of the BMW and veered off to the right, the witnesses said.

Police obtained information that Webb was the driver of the Mazda and obtained a search warrant to seize the vehicle, which was parked outside of her residence, prosecutors said.

Analysis of Webb’s cellular phone records showed the device being located in the area of the crash at the time and date it occurred, according to prosecutors.