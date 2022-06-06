Police: Virginia man breaks into home, attacks elderly woman in Lancaster County

Daniel Crews, 41, of Midlothian, VA, is charged with burglary, assault, and terroristic threats in connection to the incident, which happened early this morning.

WILLOW STREET, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a Virginia man with burglary, aggravated assault, and other offenses relating to an alleged break-in and attack on an elderly woman in West Lampeter Township Monday morning.

Daniel Lorenzo Crews, 41, of Midlothian, VA is also charged with terroristic threats and DUI in the incident, which occurred around 5:21 a.m. at a home on the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike, according to West Lampeter Township Police.

Police say the victim, a 72-year-old woman, reported that an unknown suspect entered her house through an unlocked window and forced her to the floor, pushing her head down repeatedly.

A neighbor heard a commotion and intervened, and the suspect fled from the home, according to police. He was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan.

The neighbor subsequently saw the same sedan in the parking lot of Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road in Lancaster and contacted authorities, according to police. Officers responded to the Turkey Hill, found the suspect vehicle, and took Crews into custody.