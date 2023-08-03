DNA from broken screwdriver leads police to identity suspect accused of burglarizing 2 Lancaster-area businesses

Dan Quoc Tran, 45, is charged with two counts of burglary after police say he broke into Fusion Gymnastics and the Encore Dance Center in separate incidents.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster man has been charged with breaking into two businesses after DNA found on a broken screwdriver led investigators to identify him as the suspect, Manheim Township Police said Thursday.

Dan Quoc Tran, 45, is charged with two counts of burglary after police say he broke into Fusion Gymnastics in October 2022 and Encore Dance Center last June, police said.

The break-in at Fusion Gymnastics occurred on Oct. 5, 2022, according to police. Employees at the studio discovered that an office door was damaged and that cash was missing after the alleged burglary, police said.

Fusion Gymnastics is located on the first block of Citation Lane in Manheim Township, according to police.

A broken screwdriver that did not belong to the business was found at the scene, according to police. The tool was sent to a lab for DNA analysis, which revealed a match to Tran, police said.

On June 19, police were dispatched to the scene of a second alleged burglary at Encore Dance Center on the 700 block of Eden Road. Employees told police someone had stolen a total of $950 in cash from two offices in the building, along with banking information and business checks, police said.

Police reviewed surveillance video from inside the building and found that images of the suspect had been captured.