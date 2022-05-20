x
Lancaster County

Police: Robber strikes at Truist Bank in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from a Truist bank on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township this morning, police say.
Credit: East Hempfield Township Police

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday in Lancaster County.

It occurred around 9:47 a.m. at a Truist Bank on the 200 block of Good Drive in Lancaster, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

A black male suspect in his 30's, with a thin build and average height wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a mask, and black surgical gloves entered the bank and demanded cash.

He allegedly brandished a firearm at a bank employee before receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

He then left the scene and was last seen heading north on Good Drive, police say.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police Det. Ryan Kelly at (717) 898-3103.

