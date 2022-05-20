Police: Robber strikes at Truist Bank in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash from a Truist bank on Good Drive in East Hempfield Township this morning, police say.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday in Lancaster County.

It occurred around 9:47 a.m. at a Truist Bank on the 200 block of Good Drive in Lancaster, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

A black male suspect in his 30's, with a thin build and average height wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans, a mask, and black surgical gloves entered the bank and demanded cash.

He allegedly brandished a firearm at a bank employee before receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

He then left the scene and was last seen heading north on Good Drive, police say.