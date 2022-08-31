x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County. The scene is still active.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are responding to the scene of a barn fire in Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to Lancaster County dispatch. 

The fire is located along the 200 block of Wanner Road in Earl Township, Lancaster County, also according to dispatch.

Dispatch also confirmed that there are no injuries and that no homes are affected. 

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire, and the scene is currently still active. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Conestoga Valley parents frustrated as new middle school construction continues, forcing virtual learning

Before You Leave, Check This Out