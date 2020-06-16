Crews on scene of residential fire in Lancaster

The two-alarm blaze is at an apartment building on the 600 block of Rockland Avenue, according to dispatch

LANCASTER, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a residential fire on the 600 block of Rockland Street in Lancaster, according to dispatch accounts and Lancaster Police.

The two-alarm fire was reported at 1:27 p.m. at apartment building in the area of Rockland and Dauphin streets, according to dispatch.

There is no official information on injuries, but dispatch accounts initially said people appeared to be trapped on the roof of the structure.

Later accounts from dispatch said three victims were removed, some of whom appeared to have burn injuries.