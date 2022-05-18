Crash on US-222 in Lancaster County leaves southbound lanes closed

Officials say the crash has left U.S. Route 222 southbound closed between U.S. Route 322 and Route 772.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash on US-222 has caused all southbound lanes of the road to close between U.S. Route 322 and Route 772 in Lancaster County, according to officials. There is also a northbound lane restriction in the area of the incident.

Officials say at least one person was injured because of the crash.

Lancaster County's 911 Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on May 18 at mile maker 39.2.