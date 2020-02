The crash occurred near the Route 222 exit, police say. All lanes were re-opened as of 11:50 a.m.

Update, 11:50 a.m.: Route 30 has re-opened, according to police.

A vehicle crash has slowed traffic on Route 30 West near the exit for Route 222 in Lancaster County, according to Manheim Township Police

Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternate travel routes, if possible.