Crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County closes traffic in both directions for several hours

Lancaster County officials the crash in the area of Eden Road in Manheim Township sent multiple people to hospital.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — North and southbound lanes are closed after a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County sent multiple people to the hospital

According to Lancaster County Dispatch, the crash involving three vehicles happened just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Police said the crash, which was in the area of Eden Road in Manheim Township, sent several people to hospital.

North and southbound lanes are now closed between the Route 30 and the Route 272 / Oregon Pike interchanges while police investigate the crash and clear the scene.