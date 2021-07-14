Crash on Oregon Pike in Lancaster County backs up traffic, causes power outage

Emergency crews are working to clear the crash scene, police said. Motorists should avoid this area and plan on taking alternate routes of travel.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Manheim Township Police and emergency personnel are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that has snarled traffic and caused a power outage in the area of Oregon Pike and Eden Road in Lancaster County.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m., police say.

The vehicle involved struck a fire hydrant and a utility pole, which caused a power outage in the area.