Crash involving cattle truck slows traffic on Route 283 West in Lancaster County

Dispatch accounts say that one of the vehicles involved is a tractor trailer hauling cattle, some of which are on the highway. Route 283 West is reportedly closed.
Credit: 511PA.com

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a reported crash involving a cattle truck on Route 283 in Lancaster County.

According to dispatch, the crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. on Route 283 West between Cloverleaf Road and Route 743 in Mount Joy Township.

The three-vehicle crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer hauling cattle, some of which are on the highway.

Route 283 West is closed. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.