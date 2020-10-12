Crash involving cattle truck slows traffic on Route 283 West in Lancaster County

Dispatch accounts say that one of the vehicles involved is a tractor trailer hauling cattle, some of which are on the highway. Route 283 West is reportedly closed.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a reported crash involving a cattle truck on Route 283 in Lancaster County.

According to dispatch, the crash was reported at about 3:40 p.m. on Route 283 West between Cloverleaf Road and Route 743 in Mount Joy Township.

The three-vehicle crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer hauling cattle, some of which are on the highway.

Route 283 West is closed. There was no immediate word on any injuries.