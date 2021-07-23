Lancaster County couple charged with attempting to elude police, hindering prosecution

James Strube, 25, and Rebecca Lexa, 29, were charged by officers who had shown up at Lexa's apartment on July 17 to arrest Strube on previous warrants, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is facing charges after they allegedly attempted to elude East Hempfield Township Police officers who had arrived to serve an arrest warrant at a home on the 3800 block of Nolt Road last Saturday.

James Andrew Strube, 25, of Columbia, and Rebecca Marie Lexa, 29, of East Hempfield Township, were both charged in the incident, police say.

According to police, officers arrived at Lexa's East Hempfield Township home to serve multiple arrest warrants on Strube, who was wanted by several Lancaster County law enforcement agencies.

The most recent arrest warrant against Strube stemmed from a July 10 incident in which he allegedly eluded officers who had shown up at the same Nolt Road address to arrest him, police say. In that incident, Strube allegedly fled the scene on a motorcycle, according to police.

At about 6:20 p.m. on July 17, police say, officers determined Strube was once again at Lexa's apartment on Nolt Road.

When officers made contact with Lexa, police say, she allegedly told them that Strube had already left and was no longer there -- a statement police say was false.

Officers determined Strube had actually forced his way into a neighboring apartment in an attempt to elude police, and that Lexa had moved shelving inside her apartment back into place in an attempt to conceal his actions, police say.

The officers went into the apartment next door and discovered Strube, who was taken into custody.

He was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest or Other Law Enforcement, and Criminal Mischief, and was subsequently transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment on the previous charges, as well as the charges for the events that took place on July 17.