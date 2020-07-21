Couple facing drug, child endangerment charges after altercation at Lancaster County hotel

Diamond Collazo, 22, and Ezekiel Torres, 20, were charged Monday after a verbal altercation at the hotel turned physical, according to State Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County couple is facing drug and child endangerment charges after an alleged domestic dispute at a Leacock Township hotel early Monday morning.

Diamond Collazo, 22, of Lancaster, and Ezekiel Torres, 20, of New Holland, allegedly got into a verbal altercation that turned physical around 2:39 a.m. at a Best Western hotel on the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to State Police.

Torres fled the scene with two eight-month-old children before troopers arrived, State Police said.

Police say they made contact with Torres at another hotel on the 1700 block of Old Philadelphia PIke in East Lampeter Township. A probable cause search of his vehicle was conducted after troopers spotted marijuana lying in plain sight within the vehicle, police say.

The search located approximately 92 grams of marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine, LSD, Xanax and various articles of drug paraphernalia, along with $873 in cash, according to police.

Torres and Collazo were taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison. They are both charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, harassment, and endangering the welfare of children, according to police.

Torres is charged with an additional count of driving while operating privileges are suspended.