Coroners respond to fatal Lancaster County buggy crash

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office confirmed that the Amish couple was inside a horse-drawn buggy when they got into an accident with a pickup truck.

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was dispatched at 7:14 a.m. to Valley Road in Eden Township . on Sunday to investigate a reported fatal crash.

Coroners discovered the victims, Jacob Stoltzfus, 71, and Annie Stoltzfus, 70, deceased at the scene upon arrival.

According to investigators, the crash involved a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy, which the married Amish couple was inside at the time of the crash.

State troopers reported that the truck was traveling west down Valley Road when it struck the back of the buggy while attempting to pass on the left.

The buggy continued before striking the roadside guide rail on the westbound shoulder and spinning out before coming to final rest facing south in the westbound lane of Valley Road, according to troopers.