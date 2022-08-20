Coroner responds to crash in Lancaster County

The Lancaster County coroner responded to a vehicle crash in Manor Township Saturday evening.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials with Lancaster County 911 dispatch confirmed that the coroner was called to a vehicle crash in Manor Township.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Seitz and Manor Church Roads at 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 20.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or what caused the crash, but dispatch has confirmed it is fatal.

Manor Township Police is investigating.