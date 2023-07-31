x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Coroner: Amish man dies after 'farming accident' involving horse-drawn equipment

Aaron Stoltzfus, 18, died of multiple traumatic injuries following a farming accident involving horse-drawn equipment, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said.
Credit: WTHR

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — An 18-year-old Amish man has died following a farming accident, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said.

According to the coroner, Aaron Stoltzfus passed away at the hospital. The incident took place at his home on Picadilly Hill Road on July 29 at 2:57 p.m. and involved horse-drawn equipment. He was officially pronounced dead an hour later.

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office determined Stoltzfus' cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries and the manner an accident. No autopsy was conducted.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Lancaster County man uses crafting skills to keep the Christmas spirit all year long

Before You Leave, Check This Out