Coroner called to scene of crash involving tractor trailer in Lancaster County

The crash occurred around 3:53 p.m. at Lincoln Highway and Brackbill Road in Salisbury Township, according to emergency dispatch

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a tractor trailer in Salisbury Township, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The crash occurred around 3:53 p.m. on the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway, near Brackbill Road, dispatch said.

The crash reportedly involves entrapment.

There was no word on any other injuries.

The road is reportedly closed in the area, dispatch said.