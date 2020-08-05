Coroner called to crash in Fulton Township

There is no word on the identity of those involved or the cause of the crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fulton Township Friday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch.

At around 2:33 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Nottingham Road for a vehicle crash.

The roadway is closed, emergency dispatch says.

Units are still on the scene, according to emergency dispatch.