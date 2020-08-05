x
Coroner called to crash in Fulton Township

Credit: WPMT
Police Tape

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fulton Township Friday afternoon, according to emergency dispatch.

At around 2:33 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Nottingham Road for a vehicle crash.

The roadway is closed, emergency dispatch says.

There is no word on the identity of those involved or the cause of the crash.

Units are still on the scene, according to emergency dispatch.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available. 

