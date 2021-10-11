Crash involving tractor-trailer in Lancaster County leads to coroner being called

Wednesday afternoon emergency services responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Starlight Drive and Route 340.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. emergency services responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and car at the intersection of Starlight Drive and Route 340 in East Lampeter Township.

Shortly after the time of the crash, Lancaster County 911 Dispatch confirmed three injuries. However, as of 7:40 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police could not confirm the number of injuries, but could confirm the coroner was called.