Bridge repairs to begin on Route 441 in Conoy Township, Lancaster County next week; detours expected

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced this week that a bridge replacement project on River Road (Route 441) in Conoy Township, Lancaster County will begin next week.

The bridge carries Route 441 over Conoy Creek between Stackstown Road and S. Second St., PennDOT said.

Work is set to begin on April 12.

There will be separate detours in place for trucks, cars, and bikes and pedestrians while the work is being completed, according to PennDOT.

This project consists of replacing the existing superstructure using precast deck panels, repairs to the abutments and top portions of piers, installing expansion joints, latex modified deck overlay, new approach slabs, guiderail, minor drainage improvements, updates to signing and pavement markings, and other miscellaneous construction.

The detours, according to PennDOT:

Trucks will use Route 230 and Route 743.

Cars will use Beattys Toll Gate Road (Route 4043) and Stackstown Road (Route 4004).

Bicycles and pedestrians will use S. 2nd Street and Race Street.