Conestoga Valley School Board to make changes, but keeping gender out of sports policy

In an eight-to-one poll, the members overwhelmingly decided against mandating sports participation based on biological sex at birth.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — New year. Same discussion.

Conestoga Valley School District joined the growing list of schools considering whether a review or changes with regard to gender should be changed.

"We've received a number of suggestions," School Board President Idette Groff said. "At some point, we have to decide what our next step is."

No official vote was taken, though an informal poll answered two issues, first addressing context to the athletic policy.

"I would like to change the policy to specify biological boys' and girls' teams," Board Member Phillip Hurst said. "Biological boys play on boys sports [teams] and biological girls play on girls sports [teams]."

The school board voted eight to one, with one absence, to not change the policy to specify which genders can participate.

"No, I do not," Board Member Diane Martin said when asked if she wanted to implement Hurst's suggested change.

"At this point, I can't support that change being recommended," Brad Dillman said during the poll.

Board President Groff marked legal trouble and what is best for the students as reason for the poll.

The board did unanimously decide to change the language on who handles these issues, removing it from the principal's hands and placing it in the hands of the superintendent.

Advocates in attendance say they need to have the students in mind.

"I think that they need to pay attention to Pennsylvania law," Elizabeth Rickard with Lancaster Stands Up says. "They also need to pay attention to what is best for the students, what is most equitable."

Only one person spoke during public comment, addressing concerns over potential lawsuits and the well-being of LGBTQ+ students if the district adopts a policy limiting students' ability to choose. @FOX43



No change is being made today, just a poll to see if a review will be done. — Logan Perrone (@perronelogan) January 10, 2023

While today's poll is a clear step forward, the debate is far from over.

"As things change, it will come to us again," Groff said.