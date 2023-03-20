Condemned Lancaster homes damaged in fire set to be demolished

City of Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace sent a notice to residents in the area of the 500 block of North Plum Street that demolition could occur as soon as March 20.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from March 13.

The City of Lancaster is preparing to demolish eight rowhomes that were damaged by a fire on March 13.

Mayor Danene Sorace sent a notice to residents in the surrounding area of the 500 block of North Plum Street that demolition could occur as soon as March 20.

The homes are part of a row of 10 connected homes, all of which were impacted by the fire.

Lancaster officials say that after working with the chief building code official and an engineering firm to evaluate the safety of the buildings on the block, they determined that the eight previously condemned properties are in imminent danger of collapse and must be demolished as soon as possible.

Mayor Sorace says additional information about next steps will be coming within the next two weeks.

Two families lived in the two end properties that were not condemned and will not be demolished. These families are receiving assistance finding new housing.

City Fire Marshalls have not yet determined a cause of the fire, but an investigation is ongoing.