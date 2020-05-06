Commonwealth Auto Auction set for June 23 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

While Dauphin County is currently in the Yellow phase, it was determined that the auction should not be held due to the crowd it draws, organizers said

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As Pennsylvania continues to move through its reopening process as part of its COVID-19 mitigation and prevention efforts, the commonwealth announced today that the Vehicle Auction slated for June 23 at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania will not be held.

While Dauphin County is currently in the Yellow phase for reopening and certain protocols are being relaxed, it was determined that the auction should not be held due to the large crowd it draws, organizers said.

The June auction was the third of six vehicle auctions scheduled for 2020. The next auction is scheduled for August 11.