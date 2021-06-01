Comcast announces it is extending service to Lititz, Ephrata, and Akron areas of Lancaster County

The expansion will "(give) residents and businesses a new choice for video, internet, mobile, voice, and home security and automation services," the company said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Comcast announced Wednesday that it has completed the majority of the construction necessary to expand its network to the Lancaster County boroughs of Ephrata, Lititz, and Akron and the townships of Ephrata, West Earl, and Warwick.

The expansion will "(give) residents and businesses a new choice for video, internet, mobile, voice, and home security and automation services," the company said in a press release.

The construction project to expand the network to northern Lancaster County will be fully completed this year, Comcast said. Residents and businesses in the area should expect to receive direct mail providing service information about a month before service can be activated at their address, the company added.

“Lititz welcomes Comcast to our community," said mayor Timothy R. Snyder in the press release. "The services that Comcast provides will give our residents and businesses additional choices for how to best meet their communications needs."

Among the growing number of businesses in this area now using Comcast Business services is Listrak, a Lititz-based leading digital marketing cloud technology provider for more than 1,000 retailers and brands, Comcast said.

“As eCommerce and technology continue to reshape the retail industry, Listrak has also grown exponentially,” said David Lechlitner, Director of Information Technology at Listrak. “We were looking for a vendor that offered the reliability and scalability to meet that demand. The benefit of added bandwidth, network reliability, and outstanding, responsive customer service we get from Comcast Business are critical to both our success and the success of our clients.”

In addition to Gigabit internet service, the unique home WiFi control and security capabilities of xFi Advanced Security, Peacock streaming services included for most customers and the easy access to subscription streaming services for internet-only customers provided by Flex, residents in these areas also have access to the award-winning Xfinity X1 platform, Xfinity Home, Xfinity Voice and Xfinity Mobile, Comcast said.

Businesses in these areas can get the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gigabits-per-second, the company added.