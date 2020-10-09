Columbia man pleads guilty to manslaughter in shooting death of his friend

Antonio Acosta shot and killed Nicholas Mills on July 29, 2019 while the two men were part of a group in Mills' Third Street apartment, prosecutors say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — An 18-year-old Columbia man will serve a three- to six-year prison term after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and related charges in connection to the shooting death of his friend in a Third Street apartment last year, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Antonio Acosta, 18, admitted to shooting and killing Nicholas Mills on July 29, 2019, while the two were at Mills' residence.

Acosta pulled out the 9mm pistol, removed the magazine, pointed the gun at Mills and fired, fatally wounding his friend, who was struck in the throat.

In addition to his prison term, Acosta will serve 10 years of probation in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa.

Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, while accepting the plea terms, said the involuntary manslaughter charge regarded “careless, negligent use of a pistol” that resulted in Mills’ death, the DA's Office said.

Acosta was 17 at the time of the shooting, according to prosecutors. He was originally charged as an adult with third-degree murder, before that charge was withdrawn and he was charged in juvenile court with the present offenses. Ponessa then petitioned for the case to be transferred to the Court of Common Pleas, which it was.

In court Wednesday, Mills’ sister said she does not accept the shooting was an accident and she does not forgive Acosta, according to the DA's Office.

“How could you look into my brother’s eyes and kill him?” Kelsey Mills asked Acosta, who appeared via video conference.

Shannon Cole, Nicholas’ mother, said planning a funeral for her son was the “worst pain I’ve ever felt.”

“To you, Antonio, he was… a friend,” Cole said. “And you betrayed him.”

On the night of the shooting, prosecutors say, witnesses saw Acosta pull a pistol from a couch cushion and remove the magazine from the weapon. An adult in the apartment told Acosta not to play with the gun.

The shot was fired shortly after.

When police arrived, Acosta told them he was the shooter, and he showed an officer where the gun was stashed, according to prosecutors.

Police determined the 9 mm pistol was reported stolen two weeks before the shooting.

Acosta apologized at the sentencing hearing Wednesday.