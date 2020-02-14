Columbia man accused of raping 14-year-old girl in 2009

Todd Michael Lingafelt Jr., 25, is also accused of raping a woman in 2010, Columbia Police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have accused of Columbia man already facing charges for sexually assaulting a woman in August of 2010 is facing new charges on allegations he committed a similar offense with a 14-year-old girl in July 2009.

Todd Michael Lingafelt Jr., 25, of the 800 block of Barber Street, was charged Feb. 5 with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, indecent assault -- forcible compulsion, and indecent assault without consent for the 2009 incident, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Columbia Borough Police.

The complaint says Lingafelt Jr.'s accuser came to the Columbia Borough Police Station on July 7, 2009 -- the day of the alleged rape -- to report him to police.

The criminal complaint did not specify why Lingafelt Jr. is being charged nearly 11 years after the alleged incident occurred.

Lingafelt Jr. is also charged with rape, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent, and simple assault for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in August of 2010 at Long's Park, criminal records show.

He was charged in March 2019 after an investigation of the allegations, after the victim came forward a month earlier in February 2019, police say.

In the alleged 2010 Long's Park incident, Lingafelt Jr. is accused of raping a woman he met using a social media app called "Meetme," formerly known as "MyYearbook," police say.

After meeting the victim at the Park City Mall, police say, Lingafelt Jr. walked with the victim to Long's Park, where he allegedly raped her.

The victim showed police scars left on her chest by Lingafelt Jr.'s fingernails, police allege.

In the 2009 case, the victim reported she was 14 years old when she met Lingafelt Jr. on MyYearbook.

They arranged to meet on July 6, 2009, at the National Watch and Clock Museum on Poplar Street in Columbia, then walked to Columbia High School before entering a wooded area near Laurel Hill Road, according to the criminal complaint.

The next day, the victim reported, they arranged to meet near the entrance of Columbia High School, where Lingafelt Jr. began kissing the girl, according to the complaint.

He then allegedly sexually assaulted her before picking her up and lying her on the ground, the complaint states. The victim told him to stop several times and attempted to pull her shorts back up, but Lingafelt Jr. ignored her, allegedly telling her "it's just sex; everyone does it," according to the complaint.

In addition to reporting the alleged rape to police on the day of the incident, the victim's mother took her to a local hospital for a sexual assault examination, the criminal complaint states.

On the following day, the alleged victim picked Lingafelt Jr.'s photo out of a six-person lineup "without hesitation," according to police.

Six days after the alleged rape, Lingafelt Jr. messaged the girl again on social media and taunted her, police say.