Columbia community supports victim and family through tragedy

Columbia Middle School student Elaina Smith was found dead in a basement freezer on Feb. 9.

COLUMBIA, Pennsylvania — One team, one town, one family.

Efforts in Columbia and the surrounding area are already supporting a grieving family after the shocking death of a 12-year-old girl.

Elaina Smith played on the Columbia Middle School girls' basketball team. The high school boys' basketball team did its part to help the community during Monday night's playoff game.

The team wore t-shirts to show their support, while also collecting donations to help the family during this time.

"All of the donations are from our boys' and girls' basketball teams and our booster clubs," Columbia Borough School District's (CBSD) Athletic Director Marvin Sanders said.

The basketball family tipped off that support with a $500 dollar donation.

"It was all mutual," Sanders said. "The coaches, players, and boosters, they all came together and said 'This is something we want to do in support of her and all of her family.'"

Half of concessions sales from Monday night’s game are going directly to the family.

"We are always one, we’re one team," Sanders said. "We love our community, so we're gonna do anything and everything to support our family."

Support also came in from outside the community.

In a statement, CBSD officials said in part: “We have received offers of support from local authorities, community groups, and neighboring school districts, for which we are grateful.”

Elaina’s family says those who want to help the family can reach them at familyofelainasmith@gmail.com for any donation or help inquiries.

Suspect faces charges

East Lampeter Township Police arrested 39-year-old Jason Shackelford on the same day Elaina's body was found. He now faces criminal homicide.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s office determined Elaina’s cause of death was strangulation.

Court documents show Shackelford had a history of simple assault and terroristic threat charges.

Those records also reveal that the victim’s mother had a temporary protection from abuse order against Shackelford in 2020.