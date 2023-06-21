Columbia Borough's temporary ban on fireworks has been lifted, police department says

The fireworks ban was tied to Lancaster County's temporary ban on open burning, which was also lifted on Wednesday, the borough said in an announcement.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — After the Lancaster County Commissioners voted earlier in the day to lift the countywide ban on open burning, the borough of Columbia announced Wednesday that its temporary municipal ban on fireworks is also at an end.

"The Borough's Resolution on the ban of consumer fireworks was tied to the county ban and therefore has been lifted," the Columbia Borough Police Department said. "If you choose to use fireworks and other similar devices during the July 4th holiday, please be extra careful and follow the regulations on their use."

The county's temporary burn ban, which went into effect on June 9, was lifted Wednesday by the Board of Commissioners after they heard a report on the level of wildfire risk by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which set the county's level of risk at "low."