Civitas Lancaster's annual Long's Park Chicken Barbecue has been permanently cancelled, organizers say

Civitas cited increased costs, decreased demand, and a lack of volunteers as its reasons to suspend the event "this year and for the foreseeable future."

After 69 years, the World's Biggest Chicken Barbecue is no more.

Civitas Lancaster, which took over organizing the annual event from the Lancaster Sertoma Club, announced Friday that the chicken barbecue has been discontinued, citing increasing costs, decreasing demand, and a lack of volunteers.

The Civitas Lancaster Chicken Barbecue, once recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest one-day event of its kind in the world, had been held annually in Lancaster's Long's Park since 1953.

The event took a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and was pushed back from May to October in 2021. It returned to its traditional May date last year, but this year the event has been suspended "for the foreseeable future," according to Civitas Lancaster president Nicki Nafziger.

“This was a very difficult decision for us to make because so many people have been a part of this event for decades," Nafziger said in a press release. "But it no longer makes financial sense for us to expend the effort it takes to run this huge undertaking for the small return we are now generating."

Nafziger noted that increased food costs and key sponsors dropping out have had a significant effect on the net amount of funds raised.

Proceeds from the barbecue benefitted Long's Park improvement projects, programs for at-risk youth and other local nonprofits.

Despite the suspension of the event, Nafziger and Civitas Lancaster are grateful.

“We would like to thank everyone who ever donated to, volunteered for, or sponsored our event. It holds the record for the world’s largest one-day chicken barbecue and we’re very proud of that," she said. "And, of course, thanks to everyone who ever bought one of the thousands of dinners we made each year.”

Even without the chicken barbecue event, Civitas Lancaster remains financially sound and will continue to accept grant applications for funding requests that meet its mission’s goals, Nafiziger said.

“Over the years we’ve built a cash reserve that will provide ongoing charitable support from our organization,” she added. “And we are currently planning other fundraisers in the year to come. Our commitment to local community service and providing support to local Civiteen Clubs remains intact.”