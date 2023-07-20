City of Lancaster issues boil-water advisory to residents on Milton, Lampeter roads

The advisory is in place due to the increased risk of bacteria due to low pressure from an emergency water main repair, the city said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster on Thursday issued a boil-water advisory for certain residents of Milton Road and Lampeter Road, due to an emergency water main repair.

The city said the notice is for customers residing at:

542, 544, 546, 548, 530 Milton Road

703 and 651 Lampeter Road

The water main repair may cause an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of water pressure within parts of the distribution system.

"Typically, a drop/loss of water pressure is the result of a pipeline break or a pump failure," the city said. "A drop/loss of pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

"Although there is no direct evidence that the water is unsafe, there is a pronounced increased chance that disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system."

Affected residents are advised against drinking the water without boiling it first. Customers should bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water, the city said.

"You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice," the city said.

People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their healthcare providers, according to the city.

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

The city said residents will be informed when the water is safe to drink.