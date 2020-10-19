City of Lancaster is looking for the prefect Christmas tree for Penn Square

Property owners who have an appropriately shaped, 25-foot or taller evergreen they're planning to remove in the near future are encouraged to contact the city.

The City of Lancaster is still looking for a Christmas Tree.

The City, along with its partner, Lancaster's Economic Action for Downtown Success, began its search for the perfect holiday tree to decorate in Penn Square on Oct. 1, but have yet to find one.

Property owners who have an appropriately shaped, 25-foot or taller evergreen they're planning to remove in the near future are encouraged to contact Jim Bower, the city's arborist, at (717) 291-4846 or jbower@cityoflancasterpa.com. Their message should include their name, address, phone number, and the location of the tree, city officials say.

The tree selected will be cut down by the City, then transported and mounted in Penn Square around Thanksgiving, city officials say. The donor will be recognized for their contribution in a press release.

After the holidays are over, the tree will be transformed into mulch for City parks.