City of Lancaster debuts app for residents to submit non-emergency service requests

The City of Lancaster launched Fix It! Lancaster on Jan. 26. The platform allows residents to submit their non-emergency service requests.

LANCASTER, Pa. — City of Lancaster residents have a new tool to help keep their city clean and beautiful—the Fix It! Lancaster app.

Community members will be able to submit their non-emergency service requests, receive updates as the problem is addressed and be notified when the issue is resolved.

The app can be useful for reporting eyesores such as graffiti and roadkill, as well as improvement projects like potholes.

“We’re pleased to introduce Fix It! Lancaster to city residents” said Mayor Danene Sorace. “This tool is a reflection of my administration’s commitment to sound government by improving customer service and making City government more accessible.”

The City hopes the app will help the local government make better data-informed decisions.

With the central reporting mechanism and built-in automation, service requests will be routed to the appropriate department or bureau to address the problem.