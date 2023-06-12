Some Lancaster residents are under boil-water advisory due to valve repair

The advisory was issued after a valve repair placed the water system at increased risk for microbial contamination due to a drop in water pressure, the city said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster issued a boil-water advisory Monday to residents of the 300 block of West James Street.

The advisory was caused by a valve repair, and affects customers residing at 300, 301, 302, 304, 306, 308, 310, 312, 314, 315, 316, 318, 320, 322, 323, 324, and 326 West James Street, the city said.

"The water system may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of water pressure within parts of the distribution system," the city's message said. "Typically, a drop/loss of water pressure is the result of a pipeline break or a pump failure. A drop/loss of pressure creates conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage.

'Although there is no direct evidence that the water is unsafe, there is a pronounced increased chance that disease-causing organisms could enter the water distribution system."

Residents are advised not to drink water without boiling it first.

"Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using; or use bottled water," the city said. "You should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

"People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers."

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from EPA’s Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1 (800) 426-4791.

Residents will be informed when the situation is corrected, and tests confirm the water is safe to drink, the city added.