City of Lancaster awarded $5 million for community funding

Lancaster City Council approved a $5 million allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which they plan to invest back into the community.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Council has approved to designate $5 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be invested back into the community.

The allocation of funds will be used to support public programs, the overall quality of public life and health, create economic opportunity and promote equitable outcomes for residents of Lancaster City.

"We have the opportunity to make transformational investments in our community facilities that will enhance the quality of life for all residents," said Mayor Danene Sorace. "By leveraging ARPA funds to support these projects, we can create modern, accessible and inclusive spaces that reflect our values and goals."

The fund allocations are as follows:

Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster - $600,000 for clubhouse space improvement

Bright Side Opportunities Corporation - $500,000 for existing facility renovation

Church World Service - $250,000 for a refugee welcome center

Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County - $400,000 for Bridge House and Crispus Attacks Center renovations

Lancaster Public Library - $500,000 for the construction of a new library

Lancaster Recreation Commission - $750,000 for recreational and childcare-centered facility expansion

SACA Development Corporation (Centro Hispano) - $500,000 for Hispanic Community Center human services renovation

SACA Development Corporation (Tec Centro) - $500,000 for existing facility renovations to provide vocational technical training

South Ann Concerned Neighbors - $250,000 for the construction of a community hub that includes one affordable housing unit

Union Community Care - $500,000 for the renovation and expansion of the existing facility to include a dental clinic

Uni-Vision Childcare - $250,000 for the renovation and expansion of the existing facility to include early education Spanish Immersion Center

In total, $39.5 million in ARPA funding was granted to the City of Lancaster in 2021. There was a public engagement process in September 2021 regarding the use of the funds, and feedback showed a clear desire for improved community services.