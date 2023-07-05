City of Lancaster announces future water billing options

Starting in August, the City of Lancaster will roll out new changes to its water billing system.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster announced on Wednesday plans to launch monthly water billing in August, alongside paperless options and linking multiple properties on one account.

Beginning August 1, the City will transition from the existing quarterly water billing system into a monthly billing cycle.

Officials state these changes will aim to better serve customers by offering increased visibility into their water usage.

Additionally, the City will be rolling out online customer accounts which will give customers the options of paperless billing and linking multiple properties into one utility account.

City officials remind residents that they will need to create an online customer account in order to pay their bills alone; the previous method of only entering an account number to pay online will not work moving forward.

"We are pleased to offer our customers more convenience and flexibility through the introduction of monthly billing and the option to go paperless. This transition aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional service and prioritizing sustainability," stated the City of Lancaster's Director of Public Works, Steve Campbell.