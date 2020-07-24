Christopher Columbus statue outside Lancaster County Courthouse pushed over; police investigating

It is the second time this summer that the statue has been vandalized.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a case of vandalism involving the Christopher Columbus statue at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

The statue, located on Lenox Lane, was pushed over sometime Thursday night, a spokesperson with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

It is the second act of vandalism involving the statue this summer. In June, someone sprayed red paint over it.

The statue's location is close to where a construction worker discovered a pile of cloth and paper smoldering on a construction elevator outside the building early Friday morning, but the spokesperson with the DA's office said investigators do not believe the two incidents are related.