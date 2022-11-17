Child struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

Emergency officials were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County 911 Dispatch has confirmed that a child was struck by a vehicle in East Lampeter Township late Wednesday night.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene on Old Philadelphia Pike and Campus Drive at 10:55 p.m. on Nov. 16.

Dispatch also confirmed that the coroner was not called to the scene. There's no word on the child's condition at this time.

Fire police shut the road down following the incident. However, dispatch says that it shortly opened back up afterwards.

The East Lampeter Police Department is investigating.