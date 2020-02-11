Chester County man jailed for 3-6 years for DUI crash that injured 2 people in Lancaster County

Walker Michels, 23, was drunk, under the influence of marijuana and driving 85 mph when he struck a pickup carrying 2 people in Caernarnon Township, police say.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Chester County man will serve at least three years in prison for injuring two people in a high-speed crash in Lancaster County last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Walker J. Michels, 23, pleaded guilty last week to felony aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and related misdemeanor and summary offenses, according to prosecutors.

He was sentenced to a prison term of 3-6 years by Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely.

Michels admitted he was drunk, under the influence of marijuana, and driving at more than twice the posted speed limit when his Volkswagen struck a pickup truck carrying two people on Route 322 (Division Highway) in Caernarvon Township on July 6, 2019, prosecutors say.

The occupants of the truck, a man and a 17-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to prosecutors. The man injured his right leg and foot, while the girl suffered pelvic and leg injuries that will require treatment "for at least the next decade," prosecutors say.

Both appeared in Lancaster County Court Thursday for Michels’ sentencing hearing. Assistant District Attorney Ande Gonzalez said it is fortunate they were walk into the courtroom – they could have been killed in the crash.

Michels, of Downingtown, had a blood alcohol level of .129 percent after the crash, prosecutors say. His blood test results also showed there was THC in his system.

Following the crash, Michels told an emergency responder that he “loves drinking” and had several whiskey and vodka drinks before driving, prosecutors say. State Police found an empty bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey inside the Volkswagen.

Police determined the Volkswagen was traveling at least 85 mph when it failed to negotiate a turn in the 6200 block of Division Highway, where the speed limit is 35 mph.

Witnesses said the Volkswagen was speeding and passing vehicles (in a no-pass zone) prior to the collision.

About 90 minutes before the crash, Michels was cited for speeding in Lancaster city. The citation also was found inside the Volkswagen, according to prosecutors.

State Police trooper Joshua Whiteside led the investigation and filed charges.