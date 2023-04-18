Correctional Emergency Response Team members begin prison-wide search at Lancaster County Prison

The search, which should take several days to complete, is part of a process to ensure the safety of inmates, staff and visitors to the prison, officials said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Members of the Correctional Emergency Response Team on Monday began a search of Lancaster County Prison, seeking to find and address any maintenance or safety issues found at the facility, prison officials announced in a press release.

The search is a process completed by the prison to ensure the safety of inmates, staff and visitors, the announcement said.

The search will be conducted with members of CERT teams from Lebanon and Dauphin counties to prevent any interruption to the prison's normal operating schedule, officials said in the announcement.

"The prison routinely completes searches of portions of the facility as part of its normal operating procedures," the press release stated. "However, over the coming days, officers will complete a search and an inspection of the entire prison."

During the search, CERT officers will confiscate any items found that pose a safety risk, officials said. This process will also allow the staff to address any maintenance issues that have not been previously reported, according to the prison.

Any maintenance issues, such as lighting, furniture or water issues, will be addressed on the spot by the prison staff, the announcement said.

The goals of the detail are to ensure the safety of inmates, staff, and visitors and to conduct the detail in a professional and thorough way.

If something must be taken from a cell, the prison will document what was taken, the reason it was taken and the officer who completed the search, officials said. Inmates, should they have a disagreement with the search process, may file a grievance to be promptly addressed by staff.