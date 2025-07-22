Traffic delays expected this week at road work project on Centerville Road in Lancaster County

Traffic signal replacement work will be performed from Wednesday to Friday at the intersection of Centerville Rd. and Columbia Ave., Hempland Rd., and One Tree Dr.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Traffic restrictions will be in place this week along a portion of Centreville Road in Lancaster County while workers remove existing traffic signals and replace them with temporary signals, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Monday.

The work area will cover the Centerville Road intersections with Route 462 (Columbia Avenue), Hempland Road, and Old Tree Drive in East Hempfield Township, PennDOT said.

Weather permitting, on Wednesday there will be brief stoppages during the day at the intersection of Centerville Road and Route 462 (Columbia Avenue) so the existing traffic signals can be removed and replaced with temporary signals, PennDOT said.

There will be flagging in all directions from approximately 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to PennDOT. Minor traffic delays are expected.

Then during the overnight hours on Thursday, work will be performed at the intersections of Centerville Road and Hempland Road and Centerville Road and Old Tree Drive, PennDOT said. The existing mast arms at the intersections will be removed so the temporary signals can be installed.

Work will be from approximately 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, according to PennDOT.

There will be traffic stoppages in all directions to safely remove the mast arms. Once removed, the contractor will uncover and activate the temporary signals

Travelers are advised to find alternate routes as moderate delays will be encountered during nighttime work.

The work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

JD Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project.