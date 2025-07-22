Lane shift scheduled for Wednesday on Centerville Road at Route 30 West on-ramp, PennDOT says

The shift will be in place from 9 a.m. to noon so that workers can repair the guide rail, PennDOT said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A lane shift will be in place Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon on Centerville Road at the intersection with the westbound Route 30 off-ramp in Lancaster County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone, according to PennDOT.

This work is part of the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which consists of structure replacement, Superpave overlay, base replacement, roadway widening, milling, guiderail improvements, drainage improvements, pavement markings, ADA improvements, traffic signal improvements, and other miscellaneous construction.

The project includes work on Centerville Road from Cornerstone Drive to Marietta Avenue (Route 23), and Marietta Avenue from Centerville Road to Stony Battery Road.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the prime contractor on this $36.3 million project.