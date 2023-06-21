Celebrate Lancaster's rescheduled date announced

The original date was set to be held in mid-June, but the predicted severe weather forced the cancellation.

LANCASTER, Pa. — After the forecasted severe weather forced the initial date for Celebrate Lancaster to be canceled, the city announced the rescheduled date on Wednesday.

Celebrations are now set to be held on August 18, 2023, in Lancaster City.

Celebrate Lancaster is the yearly festival that honors the culture and residents of the City.

The event will host live musical performances, food vendors and support from local organizations. City officials confirmed that Crispus Attacks Community Center will continue to be a programming partner for the festival's rescheduled date.