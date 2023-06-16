x
Lancaster County

Stormy weather forecast forces cancellation of Celebrate Lancaster event, city says

Celebrate Lancaster was scheduled to go from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday in the heart of the city. Organizers say it will be re-scheduled at a later date.
Celebrate Lancaster event in a 2022 file photo.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Today's Celebrate Lancaster event in the city has been cancelled due to the unfavorable weather forecast this afternoon and evening, a Lancaster City spokesperson announced.

Celebrate Lancaster was scheduled to go from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, but the lightning and stormy conditions in the weather forecast forced organizers to abruptly announce its cancellation shortly before noon.

"The safety and wellbeing of our attendees, vendors and staff are of the utmost importance," said city communications director Amber Strazzo. "We apologize for any inconvenience. Rest assured, our team is actively working on rescheduling the event and we will update you with details when we have them. We appreciate your understanding."

