Catalytic converters stolen from storage facility in Lancaster County

GAP, Pa. — State Police are investigating after thieves stole catalytic converters from five motor homes at a Lancaster County storage facility.
Investigators believe the suspects cut a hole in the fence to gain entry to the facility, located on Houston Run Drive in Salisbury Township.
Once inside, the suspects used a reciprocating saw to remove the converters from the motor homes store there, police say.
The suspects were dressed in black and were operating a black 2003 GMC Envoy with PA registration LWH2237, which is registered to James Ditsche of Philadelphia, according to police.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All callers to Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.