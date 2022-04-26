Catalytic converters stolen from storage facility in Lancaster County

The thefts occurred at Gap Self Storage on Houston Run Drive in Salisbury Township, police say.

GAP, Pa. — State Police are investigating after thieves stole catalytic converters from five motor homes at a Lancaster County storage facility.

Investigators believe the suspects cut a hole in the fence to gain entry to the facility, located on Houston Run Drive in Salisbury Township.

Once inside, the suspects used a reciprocating saw to remove the converters from the motor homes store there, police say.

The suspects were dressed in black and were operating a black 2003 GMC Envoy with PA registration LWH2237, which is registered to James Ditsche of Philadelphia, according to police.