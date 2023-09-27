Suspect in deadly 2009 stabbing in Lancaster will stand trial for murder

Carl Hunter has been wanted since 2009 for the stabbing death of Michael Evans. He was arrested earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man accused of stabbing another man to death in 2009 will stand trail for homicide after a preliminary hearing Monday, prosecutors said.

Carl Hunter, 66, is accused of stabbing 41-year-old Michael Evans to death in a home on the 400 block of West Lemon Street on Dec. 18, 2009, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Hunter was arrested in the Dominican Republic earlier this year and extradited back to Lancaster County.

His hearing was held before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth, who determined there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Hunter's formal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 27, according to prosecutors.

According to testimony at the hearing, a witness identified Hunter as the man who fatally stabbed Evans in the chest in December 2009.

The witness identified Hunter, who was also known as "Low," from a photo array after the incident.

The police officer who produced the photo array and interviewed the witness also testified in the hearing, according to prosecutors.

Further testimony during the hearing revealed the victim, witness and defendant were known to each other.

At the time of the incident, police said Evans and another woman were involved in a marijuana grow operation at the West Lemon Street home. Hunter was an acquaintance of the woman.