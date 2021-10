Officials say they received the call about the incident just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials say a car crashed into a home in West Cocalico Township on Thursday evening, with the home catching on fire shortly after.

Lancaster County 911 dispatch says they received a call at 7:16 P.M., after a car drove into a home near the corner of Route 897 and North Cocalico Road.

There are currently no injuries reported.

