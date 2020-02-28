Calling all gardeners: Rental garden plots for the 2020 season are available at Lancaster County Central Park

Gardeners can rent either a 20x20- or 20x40-foot plot, ideal for those who love growing their own flowers or vegetables but have limited space at home.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Calling all gardeners -- garden plots for the 2020 season at Lancaster County Central Park are now available for rent, Lancaster County Parks and Recreation said in a press release.

The 2020 season runs from April 15 through October 15, park officials said.

Interested gardeners can register online for a plot at www.lancastercountyparks.org, visit the park office at 1050 Rockford Road, or call 717-299-8215.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

Gardeners can select either a 20’x 20’or 20’x 40’ plot. Renters pay a one-time seasonal fee of $25.00 for a small plot and $31.00 for a larger plot.

Central Park's garden plots are located off Farm View Drive, just off Golf Road.

The plots are available for gardeners of all skill levels to rent and grow their own flowers and vegetables. The plots are ideal for those with limited gardening space at home.

“Being involved in a community garden plot program provides an opportunity to meet people and to share gardening techniques, plants and food," said Central Park naturalist and gardener Lisa J. Sanchez in the press release. "It’s a great idea to grow your own food – to choose what you want to plant. Watching birds and other wildlife in their outdoor habitat is a plus.”