x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Lancaster County man, teen accused of trying to break into East Cocalico Township business

Josiah Ingraham, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile accomplice are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal conspiracy, according to police.
Credit: East Cocalico Township Police
Josiah Ingraham

DENVER, Pa. — Two Lancaster County teens are facing charges after police say they were caught attempting to burglarize a business in East Cocalico Township Tuesday afternoon.

Josiah Ingraham, 19, of Denver, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy, East Cocalico Township Police said Wednesday.

His alleged accomplice, a 17-year-old male whom police did not identify, will be charged as a juvenile for the same offenses, according to police.

Police say an officer saw the two suspects approach a Phillips 66 convenience store on the 2100 block of North Reading Road at about 3:30 p.m.. The business had been closed for several weeks, according to police.

The officer observed Ingraham and the other suspect go to the rear of the building, and caught them as they attempted to climb through a window, police said.

Both suspects were arrested and charged.

Ingraham was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail. The juvenile was committed to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

One pronounced dead at scene of Lancaster County shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out