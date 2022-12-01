Lancaster County man, teen accused of trying to break into East Cocalico Township business

Josiah Ingraham, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile accomplice are charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminal conspiracy, according to police.

Josiah Ingraham, 19, of Denver, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass and criminal conspiracy, East Cocalico Township Police said Wednesday.

His alleged accomplice, a 17-year-old male whom police did not identify, will be charged as a juvenile for the same offenses, according to police.

Police say an officer saw the two suspects approach a Phillips 66 convenience store on the 2100 block of North Reading Road at about 3:30 p.m.. The business had been closed for several weeks, according to police.

The officer observed Ingraham and the other suspect go to the rear of the building, and caught them as they attempted to climb through a window, police said.

Both suspects were arrested and charged.