Buffalo Wild Wings will open for indoor dining at Lancaster location on Monday

The restaurant's locations in York, Hanover, Mechanicsburg, Harrisburg and Chambersburg are already offering indoor dining

LANCASTER, Pa. — Buffalo Wild Wings said it will open indoor dining in its Lancaster location on Monday, which means all of its Southcentral Pennsylania locations are now open for indoor patrons.

The decision was made after consultation with federal, state, and local guidelines, Buffalo Wild Wings said.

The restaurant chain's locations in Hanover and York opened their indoor dining rooms on June 15, while its Mechanicsburg location opened June 17. Restaurants in Harrisburg and Chambersburg followed suit on Wednesday, Buffalo Wild Wings said.

The Lancaster restaurant, located at 2065 Fruitville Pike, will open for indoor dining Monday.

The following operations, safety and sanitation steps will be taken upon reopening to ensure the safety and well-being of Buffalo Wild Wings guests and staff:

All high-touch point areas will be cleaned with increased frequency.

Tables and chairs in the dining room and bar areas have been removed or specific tables/sections will not be in use to allow for a 6’ minimum of distance between guests.

Single-use, disposable menus and condiments will be provided to all guests.

Single-use cutlery and beverage cups will be provided to all guests upon request.

Wellness checks will be conducted upon team members' arrival for their shifts.